Kerala: Leading candidates file nominations in Chelakkara

THRISSUR : With only a day remaining to file nominations, candidates from all three major political fronts submitted their papers in Chelakkara on Wednesday for the by-election scheduled for November 3.

CPM candidate and former Chelakkara MLA U R Pradeep submitted his nomination to assistant returning officer T P Kishore, accompanied by prominent party members including CPM central committee member and MP K Radhakrishnan, state secretariat member P K Biju, CPM district secretary M M Varghese, MLA A C Moideen, and CPI district secretary K K Valsaraj. Pradeep previously contested the Chelakkara seat in the 2016 assembly elections, winning by a margin of 10,200 votes.

NDA candidate K Balakrishnan filed his nomination around 11.30 am, supported by BJP district president K K Aneeshkumar and local BJP and BDJS leaders. NDA representatives expressed confidence in securing the seat, citing substantial groundwork by party workers aimed at maximising voter turnout.

UDF candidate Ramya Haridas submitted her nomination around 1 pm, arriving with a procession from Wadakkanchery KSN Mandir. She was joined by UDF leaders, including P M Ameer, P I Shanavas, T A Radhakrishnan, and E Venugopala Menon. The UDF plans to organise conventions across various panchayats in the coming days.