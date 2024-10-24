Kerala: Priyanka declares Rs 11.9 crore worth of personal assets

KALPETTA: AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra declared personal assets of Rs 11.9 crore in nomination papers presented to the Wayanad district collector on Wednesday. Her husband Robert Vadra has assets worth Rs 65.5 crore.

Priyanka’s total movable assets, including bank deposits, mutual-fund investments, jewellery and self-owned vehicles, amount to Rs 4,24,78,689. She has Rs 52,000 in hand, as on September 30. She possesses agricultural land worth Rs 2,10,13,598 in Sultanpur village, New Delhi jointly owned with brother Rahul Gandhi. She owns a residential building in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, with a built-up area of 11,955 sqft worth Rs 5,63,99,000. She has inherited assets worth Rs 2,10,13,598. Priyanka’s total immovable assets are valued at Rs 7,74,12,598. She also has liabilities of Rs 15,75,000, the affidavit showed.

Priyanka holds a BA honours in psychology from Jesus and Mary College and a postgraduate diploma in Buddhist studies through distance learning from University of Sunderland, UK.

She has three criminal cases pending against her. She was charged under sections 420 and 469 of IPC by Indore police in 2023 on a complaint of misleading tweets.

The second case was registered in October 2020 at Gautam Buddha Nagar police station in Uttar Pradesh under sections 188, 269 and 270 of IPC for protesting against the Harthas incident of 2020. One more case is registered under section 9 and 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act in May 2019 at the forest office Rae Bareli based on a complaint related to two snake catchers.

According to the election affidavit, Robert Vadra has total movable assets worth Rs 37,91,47,432 and has Rs 2,18,084 in hand. Priyanka’s spouse doesn’t own agricultural land or residential buildings, but he owns multiple commercial buildings in Gurugram and Noida that are worth Rs 27,64,38,633. Robert has liabilities of Rs 10,03,30,374. His major sources of income include rental income, business income, interest income and income from investments.