P V Anvar’s DMK to support UDF candidate in Palakkad

PALAKKAD: Ending suspense ahead of candidate announcement, Nilambur MLA P V Anvar withdrew the candidate of his political forum DMK in the Palakkad constituency and announced his support to UDF candidate Rahul Mamkoottathil, on Wednesday.

Anvar made the announcement after a rally held to showcase the strength of his political outfit in Palakkad. “DMK will withdraw M M Minhaj and we will extend our unconditional support to Rahul. We will work for Rahul’s victory in the constituency to counter communal politics,” said Anvar. He emphasised that Rahul should contest as an independent candidate on a general symbol. Anvar blamed V D Satheesan’s stubbornness and arrogance for opposing the general election symbol.

He further stated that, despite personal insults from Congress, DMK’s decision to support the UDF stems from the concern that if they do not support the UDF, there is all likelihood that the BJP might win the elections. Meanwhile, Anvar made it clear that the DMK would contest in Chelakkara. “We are fighting against ‘Pinarayism’ in Chelakkara,” he said.