With love, palliative care society serves meals to 400 people daily in Kerala

ALAPPUZHA: Snehajalakam Pain and Palliative Society, a charitable organisation that began its activities in Mararikulam in 2017, is serving as a model of how hunger can be eradicated from society.

For the past seven years, this society has been serving daily meals to 400 people across four panchayats in the district. These meals, sufficient for two servings a day, are delivered directly to the doorsteps of bedridden and underprivileged people in Mannancherry, Muhamma, Aryad, and Mararikulam South panchayats.

“We are feeding people with the support of residents who believe in charity. The project, which started on December 11, 2017, has never missed serving people a single day. We mainly serve food to those who are bedridden due to illness or age-related conditions,” said R Riyas, convener of Snehajalakam, which operates under the P Krishna Pillai Memorial Trust at Kannarkad.

“Our volunteers deliver food to their doorsteps between 11.30 am and 1.00pm, packaged in banana leaves. If a household has one or more members in need, we ensure they receive enough food. Around 120 volunteers, who find time to serve despite their busy schedules, are engaged in distributing meals. The food is prepared in a kitchen set up at Kannarkad in Muhamma,” Riyas told TNIE.

Former Minister and Alappuzha MLA T M Thomas Isaac was the mastermind behind this initiative. The project is solely funded by donations from the public. Many people contribute the money they have set aside for celebrations such as weddings, anniversaries, birthdays, or other auspicious occasions.

“Sometimes, we face a shortage of sponsorships. During those times, we visit homes and collect rice from the community. Around Rs 13,000 to Rs 15,000 is needed each day to keep the project running,” Riyas explained.