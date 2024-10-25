Allegations of horse trading rock ruling Left in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when three by-elections are around the corner, allegations of horse-trading - synonymous with north Indian politics - have hit the ruling Left front hard in Kerala.
Reports have surfaced that Left MLA and ex-minister in the Pinarayi cabinet Antony Raju has alleged that Left MLA - NCP's Thomas K Thomas - had offered him and another Left MLA Kovoor Kunjumon Rs 100 crore (50 crore each) to change sides and defect to BJP ally, the NCP Ajith Pawar faction.
The allegation surfaced at a time when the UDF has been harping of a CPM-BJP nexus, especially in the coming by-elections.
Democratic Kerala Congress MLA Antony Raju has apparently reported to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan about the alleged horse trading move in the first week of October. Following this, the CM checked with RSP (Leninist) legislator Kovoor Kunjumon and enquired about its veracity. Kunjumon denied the allegation and reportedly told the CM that Antony Raju’s statements were false.
Later, the NCP leadership comprising state chief PC Chacko along with Thomas K Thomas and party minister AK Saseendran too met the CM and denied the allegations.
Thomas K Thomas also submitted his response to the allegations in writing to the CM. He has also demanded an investigation into the whole episode.
Both Thomas K Thomas and Kovoor Kunjumon told TNIE that Antony Raju’s statements went against political morality. Antony Raju however continues to stand by his statements.
The new developments reportedly led to the chief minister's refusal to NCP leadership's demand for change of ministership from AK Saseendran to Thomas K Thomas.
Thomas K Thomas denies horse trading charges
Kuttanad MLA Thomas K Thomas, who is part Left ally NCP (Sharad Pawar), has denied the allegation levelled against him that he offered Rs 50 crore each to Antony Raju and Kovoor Kunjumon, two MLAs in the Left for defecting. “I do not know such a story. Rs 100 crore is not a small money. More details will be divulged in the press conference in the evening,” he said.
Reports emerged on Friday that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan divulged the information about the offer by the Kuttanad MLA at the recent CPM state committee meeting. In the meeting, CM said that Thomas K Thomas was denied ministership following information that he tried to defect two MLAs. Raju is a member of Janathipathya Kerala Congress while Kunjumon belongs to RSP-Leninist -- both Left allies.
However, Kovoor Kunjumon rejected the allegation, while Antony Raju said there was such an offer.
When the second Pinarayi government came into power, the chief minister offered two party MLAs the minister portfolio for a two- and two-and-a-half-year period. As per the agreement, NCP Minister A K Saseendran should resign and give the post to Thomas K Thomas, but the chief minister prevented the entry of the Kuttanad MLA into the cabinet.