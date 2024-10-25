Amid fund delays, KSRTC pins hopes on buying buses on credit basis
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Due to delays in securing funds for new bus purchases, KSRTC is considering acquiring buses on credit from manufacturers. Originally planning to buy around 400 buses, KSRTC will now procure 30 buses on credit from Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland.
Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar said that the bus companies are willing to provide these buses on credit, contingent upon the clearing of existing dues before further batches are supplied. This decision comes as KSRTC struggles to replace its ageing fleet amid financial crisis.
The government allocated Rs 93 crore for KSRTC’s bus purchases, but there are concerns that this amount may be reduced. While KSRTC proceeded with a tender for buying 220 minibuses and 30 AC sleeper and semi-sleeper buses, the execution has stalled due to funding issues.
KSRTC aims to purchase 100 super fast and 50 fast passenger buses, each with 30-32 seats. The minister assured that new buses could be available within 40 days once funding is confirmed. However, the purchase did not materialise as per the plans.
“We need more super fast buses which have high potential for better collection. The availability of buses is crucial for achieving revenue targets,” said an officer. In response to the ongoing bus shortage, the government recently approved the operation of 1,117 buses for an additional two years, even after they have surpassed their 16-year lifespan.
Meanwhile, trade unions expressed scepticism about the credit-purchase strategy. “KSRTC had settled dues to bus companies during Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan’s tenure as transport minister. Purchasing buses has become increasingly difficult for KSRTC. The budget proposed by Thomas Isaac included provisions for acquiring 3,000 buses, but we have only managed to purchase 110,” said the general secretary of Kerala State Road Transport Employees Union, M G Rahul. KSRTC owes Rs 3.5 crore more to Ashok Leyland. KSRTC also plans to build bodies of the new buses on its own to reduce the cost.