Amid fund delays, KSRTC pins hopes on buying buses on credit basis

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Due to delays in securing funds for new bus purchases, KSRTC is considering acquiring buses on credit from manufacturers. Originally planning to buy around 400 buses, KSRTC will now procure 30 buses on credit from Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland.

Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar said that the bus companies are willing to provide these buses on credit, contingent upon the clearing of existing dues before further batches are supplied. This decision comes as KSRTC struggles to replace its ageing fleet amid financial crisis.

The government allocated Rs 93 crore for KSRTC’s bus purchases, but there are concerns that this amount may be reduced. While KSRTC proceeded with a tender for buying 220 minibuses and 30 AC sleeper and semi-sleeper buses, the execution has stalled due to funding issues.