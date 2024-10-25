From techie to challenger: Navya Haridas takes on Priyanka in high-stakes contest in Wayanad

Navya, an engineering graduate and former software professional, never imagined herself as a candidate in the high-profile constituency. “I got an official confirmation only after my ticket was announced on news channels. I had no idea I would be chosen,” she told the press. But in many ways, Navya’s journey to politics was shaped by her deep-rooted ties to the RSS and the Sangh Parivar, growing up in a family that regularly hosted RSS meetings at their home in Kozhikode.

Her unplanned foray into politics began in 2015 when, during a short vacation from her life in Singapore, where she was living with her husband, marine engineer Shobin Shyam, the BJP asked her to contest in the local body elections. “I thought I would lose and return to Singapore,” she recalls. Instead, she won - and her political journey took off.

From that unexpected victory in Kozhikode, Navya’s rise within the BJP has been steady. She retained her seat in the 2020 municipal elections and, despite a defeat in the 2021 assembly election to Indian National League candidate Ahamed Devarkovil, she managed to increase the BJP’s vote share significantly. Navya has proven herself as a tough and resilient candidate, and now she faces her biggest political challenge yet – Priyanka Gandhi.