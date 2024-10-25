From techie to challenger: Navya Haridas takes on Priyanka in high-stakes contest in Wayanad

KOZHIKODE: As the political spotlight shifts to the Lok Sabha bypoll in Wayanad, all eyes are on BJP’s fresh face, Navya Haridas, a name that has started echoing across the state’s political spectrum. With Congress heavyweight Priyanka Gandhi Vadra making her electoral debut, the stage is set for a fierce battle between two women representing vastly different backgrounds. For 39-year-old Navya, this election is not just about party politics - it’s about making history.
Navya Haridas, a councillor in the Kozhikode municipal corporation and state general secretary of the BJP’s Mahila Morcha, stands at the centre of the BJP’s boldest move yet in Kerala. Her bold move to contest against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Wayanad has surprised many. Historically a Congress stronghold, Wayanad has been a high-profile constituency since Rahul Gandhi’s victory there in 2019. However, Rahul’s decision to vacate the seat in favour of Rae Bareli has opened the doors for a contest unlike any other.
Navya, an engineering graduate and former software professional, never imagined herself as a candidate in the high-profile constituency. “I got an official confirmation only after my ticket was announced on news channels. I had no idea I would be chosen,” she told the press. But in many ways, Navya’s journey to politics was shaped by her deep-rooted ties to the RSS and the Sangh Parivar, growing up in a family that regularly hosted RSS meetings at their home in Kozhikode.
Her unplanned foray into politics began in 2015 when, during a short vacation from her life in Singapore, where she was living with her husband, marine engineer Shobin Shyam, the BJP asked her to contest in the local body elections. “I thought I would lose and return to Singapore,” she recalls. Instead, she won - and her political journey took off.
From that unexpected victory in Kozhikode, Navya’s rise within the BJP has been steady. She retained her seat in the 2020 municipal elections and, despite a defeat in the 2021 assembly election to Indian National League candidate Ahamed Devarkovil, she managed to increase the BJP’s vote share significantly. Navya has proven herself as a tough and resilient candidate, and now she faces her biggest political challenge yet – Priyanka Gandhi.
Priyanka Gandhi’s entry into the Wayanad bypoll adds a historic layer to the contest, as the Gandhi family heir is expected to carry the Congress legacy forward in the constituency her brother Rahul had represented. But Navya believes that Wayanad’s challenges are not being adequately addressed by Congress.
“The health facilities in Wayanad are severely lacking. We only have a nominal government medical college, and farmers are struggling with wild animal raids that threaten their livelihood,” Navya said, highlighting the core issues of her campaign. “Rahul Gandhi failed to address the pressing problems here, and we cannot afford more neglect.”
Navya’s campaign is focused on grassroots issues that resonate with the people of Wayanad, especially in agriculture and healthcare, sectors that have seen minimal improvements in recent years. She points to the ecological fragility of the region, which was exposed during recent landslides, as a critical area for government intervention. For Navya, this election is about bringing meaningful change to a region that has long been left in limbo.
Navya Haridas’ candidacy marks a strategic shift for the BJP. The party, which previously fielded its senior leader K Surendran in Wayanad, has now put its trust in a relatively new yet fast-rising figure. BJP insiders view Navya as someone who brings fresh energy and appeal, particularly among women and young voters, while also carrying the credibility of her RSS background. The party is betting on her to tap into the frustration some voters feel about the perceived lack of development under Congress.
Navya’s story of transformation from a software professional to a political figure is captivating. A BTech graduate from KMCT Engineering College, she spent years working at HSBC Bank and later in Singapore before entering the political arena. Though her path to politics was unplanned, she quickly embraced it, winning elections and serving her community as a councillor.
With assets totalling Rs 1.29 crore and no criminal cases against her, according to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), Navya presents herself as a clean and capable alternative to Congress in Wayanad. On her social media pages, she proudly identifies as the BJP Parliamentary Party Leader and Mahila Morcha general secretary, reflecting her commitment to representing women in politics.