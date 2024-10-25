INTERVIEW | Fight is between UDF, BJP in Palakkad: Shafi Parambil

Congress’ star campaigner in Palakkad, Shafi Parambil is confident of UDF candidate Rahul Mamkootathil sweeping the bypolls with a five-digit thumping majority. In a chat with Anil S and K S Sreejith, the Congress leader goes on to predict a significant erosion of votes for both the BJP and the CPM, while categorically rejecting allegations over Rahul’s controversial candidature. Excerpts:
How do you assess the winning possibilities of the UDF candidate?
We are fully confident of a comfortable victory. There are three major factors that favour us. The political climate, Rahul’s candidature and the slew of development projects that we brought in Palakkad.
Your ex-party colleague is now the rival candidate. Mudslinging has become an everyday affair in the party?
Someone who was with us till yesterday is now on the other side, engaging in mudslinging. Apart from that, the rival candidate has no relevance. Palakkad used to be a red bastion for several years. Yet, the CPM couldn’t even allot its symbol to the candidate. The voters in Palakkad should not be underestimated. If one has to talk about in-party fighting, there are serious issues within the other two fronts too. Ours has the least (smiles).
Leaders like A K Shanib too have raised allegations over candidate selection in Congress?
I find such allegations irrelevant. They won’t make any ripples. At the end of the day, who is helped by such revolts? Due to your love for the Congress, are you trying to help the BJP gain?
Unlike in the past, when certain practices were followed for candidate selection, this time around it was Shafi who took the call on the candidate.
That’s a wrong narrative.
The candidate was selected as per laid-down procedures, and after consultations with senior leaders. We went with the best option. It was a decision taken by the party leadership.
The ‘party’ that you mentioned, in this context - does it comprise V D Satheesan and Shafi Parambil alone?
Within the party, there’s no such criticism. Some people who overnight changed their political allegiance have made baseless allegations, which in no way reflects the sentiments of party workers. I was not someone who wished to leave Palakkad. But I did, after the leadership asked me to contest from Vadakara.
Is Rahul Shafi’s candidate?
Yes. He’s my candidate. He’s also the candidate of V K Sreekantan, and also A Thankappan’s. He’s the candidate of every single voter here (smiles).
A major allegation against the Congress is that Shafi was moved to Vadakara to facilitate BJP’s win in Palakkad, as it is considered to be a risky constituency.
What exactly are we to gain, if BJP gains a seat? Hasn’t Congress always opposed the BJP tooth and nail? We have only one deal – and that’s with the masses. Allegations of adjustments with the BJP are downright senseless. In a fight which we aim to win, how can we have a deal with the runner-up? It’s such a foolish argument.
Shafi opting for Vadakara at the cost of Palakad has triggered speculations.
The party fielded K Muraleedharan following the unexpected political developments around K Karunakaran’s daughter’s migration to the BJP. Though Muraleedharan lost, his fight has only added value to the fight of all 20 party candidates.
In Palakkad, who is Congress’ main rival?
In the last two assembly polls as well as the last Lok Sabha polls, the BJP came in second. In 2016, 2021 and 2024, the fight was between the UDF and the BJP. We are very serious about defeating them. At the same time, we have no responsibility to ensure they come second or third. We are just interested in making sure that we come first.
Do you think the CPM had a role to play in Shafi’s victory in 2021?
Organisationally, no! Secular-minded people here voted for me as they felt Shafi would be the best candidate to defeat the BJP. I wouldn’t call it CPM votes, per se. That could happen this time too. In fact, we’ll get more votes, especially with the anti-incumbency feeling against the government and the nexus between the BJP and the CPM over Pooram disruption. Even the CPM and BJP workers may vote against this unholy nexus.
Do you think Rahul, contesting against BJP’s C Krishnakumar, will be able to garner the same number of votes that Shafi polled against E Sreedharan?
I would say Krishnakumar won’t get the votes that E Sreedharan polled. Those were never BJP votes. As per my assessment, there will be substantial dip in the traditional vote share of both the LDF and the BJP. The latter will face vote erosion, even in its strongholds. There are many within the CPM who cannot accept the CPM’s candidate selection. Rahul will get a five-digit majority.
Will this bypoll be an assessment of both the UDF’s and Satheesan’s performance?
As UDF chairman, he leads the UDF’s electoral fight. That’s an advantage for us. Election is the assessment of the government and the state’s political scenario.