INTERVIEW | Fight is between UDF, BJP in Palakkad: Shafi Parambil

Congress’ star campaigner in Palakkad, Shafi Parambil is confident of UDF candidate Rahul Mamkootathil sweeping the bypolls with a five-digit thumping majority. In a chat with Anil S and K S Sreejith, the Congress leader goes on to predict a significant erosion of votes for both the BJP and the CPM, while categorically rejecting allegations over Rahul’s controversial candidature. Excerpts:

How do you assess the winning possibilities of the UDF candidate?

We are fully confident of a comfortable victory. There are three major factors that favour us. The political climate, Rahul’s candidature and the slew of development projects that we brought in Palakkad.

Your ex-party colleague is now the rival candidate. Mudslinging has become an everyday affair in the party?

Someone who was with us till yesterday is now on the other side, engaging in mudslinging. Apart from that, the rival candidate has no relevance. Palakkad used to be a red bastion for several years. Yet, the CPM couldn’t even allot its symbol to the candidate. The voters in Palakkad should not be underestimated. If one has to talk about in-party fighting, there are serious issues within the other two fronts too. Ours has the least (smiles).

Leaders like A K Shanib too have raised allegations over candidate selection in Congress?

I find such allegations irrelevant. They won’t make any ripples. At the end of the day, who is helped by such revolts? Due to your love for the Congress, are you trying to help the BJP gain?

Unlike in the past, when certain practices were followed for candidate selection, this time around it was Shafi who took the call on the candidate.

That’s a wrong narrative.

The candidate was selected as per laid-down procedures, and after consultations with senior leaders. We went with the best option. It was a decision taken by the party leadership.

The ‘party’ that you mentioned, in this context - does it comprise V D Satheesan and Shafi Parambil alone?

Within the party, there’s no such criticism. Some people who overnight changed their political allegiance have made baseless allegations, which in no way reflects the sentiments of party workers. I was not someone who wished to leave Palakkad. But I did, after the leadership asked me to contest from Vadakara.