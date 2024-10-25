Kerala: Devagiri college’s renovated library setting new standards

KOZHIKODE: The newly renovated library at St Joseph’s College Devagiri is all set to open its doors to the public, cementing its status as one of the largest and most advanced college libraries in the state. The four-storey facility offers a state-of-the-art environment for students and teachers, with over 72,000 books, including publications dating back to 1756.
Shashi Tharoor MP and film actor Sudheesh will be among the dignitaries who will attend the facility’s inauguration at 11am on October 26.
The library features landscaped courtyards, glass walls to facilitate the entry of natural light, and modern amenities including centralised air conditioning, Wi-Fi, and reading lounges.
It redefines the traditional concept of libraries, creating spaces that encourage learning, relaxation and intellectual exchange.
Fr Dr John Neelankavil CMI, hailed as the father of modern libraries in Kerala, was instrumental in bringing this vision to life. The design, spearheaded by Karan J Francis of Elansa Design Studio, has garnered national recognition, winning the ‘Best Commercial Space Design Award’ at the 2024 SSMB Awards in Mumbai.
The floors of the library are named after ancient centres of learning including Nalanda, Alexandria, Pergamum, and Constantinople. The Light House, a two-storey book tower is where students can sit and read.
Human Library (Upanishads) is an interactive platform where students can exchange life experiences. Gandhi Square, Chavara Square, and Scripture Square are areas dedicated to sharing the ideals of Gandhi, Fr Chavara, and religious texts. Research Spaces include modern cubicles, discussion areas, and seminar halls named after Dr Sukumar Azhikode and C A Sheppard. Special access labs for disabled students, gender-neutral washrooms, and biometric entry systems have also been arranged. The library has eco-friendly zones with green reading spaces both inside and outside the building.
The new library offers unparalleled access to digital resources, including N-List, Pearson e-Library, and D-Space. With Web Opac services for real-time book availability, it is equipped to serve the needs of over 6,000 students.
The inaugural event will also see the inauguration of the College Arts Club by Sudheesh, alongside special talks by literary figures such as Dr Sunil P Ilayidam and Dr E V Ramakrishnan.
salient features
The Devagiri College library goes beyond books to deliver a holistic educational experience. Here are the highlights
Nalanda, Alexandria, Pergamum, and Constantinople: Floors named after ancient centres of learning
The Light House: A two-storey book tower where students can sit and read
Human Library (Upanishads): An interactive platform where students can exchange life experiences
Gandhi Square, Chavara Square, and Scripture Square: Areas dedicated to sharing the ideals of Gandhi, Fr Chavara, and religious texts
Research Spaces: Modern cubicles, discussion areas, and seminar halls named after Dr Sukumar Azhikode and C A Sheppard
Accessibility: Special access labs for disabled students, gender-neutral washrooms and biometric entry systems
Eco-friendly zones: Green reading spaces both inside and outside the building