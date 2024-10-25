Kerala: Devagiri college’s renovated library setting new standards

KOZHIKODE: The newly renovated library at St Joseph’s College Devagiri is all set to open its doors to the public, cementing its status as one of the largest and most advanced college libraries in the state. The four-storey facility offers a state-of-the-art environment for students and teachers, with over 72,000 books, including publications dating back to 1756.

Shashi Tharoor MP and film actor Sudheesh will be among the dignitaries who will attend the facility’s inauguration at 11am on October 26.

The library features landscaped courtyards, glass walls to facilitate the entry of natural light, and modern amenities including centralised air conditioning, Wi-Fi, and reading lounges.

It redefines the traditional concept of libraries, creating spaces that encourage learning, relaxation and intellectual exchange.

Fr Dr John Neelankavil CMI, hailed as the father of modern libraries in Kerala, was instrumental in bringing this vision to life. The design, spearheaded by Karan J Francis of Elansa Design Studio, has garnered national recognition, winning the ‘Best Commercial Space Design Award’ at the 2024 SSMB Awards in Mumbai.

The floors of the library are named after ancient centres of learning including Nalanda, Alexandria, Pergamum, and Constantinople. The Light House, a two-storey book tower is where students can sit and read.