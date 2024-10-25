Kerala Maritime Board project to build ROVs for underwater exploration

KOLLAM: The Kerala Maritime Board is set to come out with a project to introduce remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for underwater exploration. The project will be implemented through the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

According to a senior official with the board, the proposed unmanned ROVs, along with the necessary manpower and application expertise, will be sourced from Hie Capital Technologies, a maritime technology consultancy based in Kerala.

In return, the board will provide infrastructure facilities to Hie Capital and take on a management role on the project. Once developed, the ROVs will be used for underwater inspection, and exploration of marine wrecks, pipelines, etc. Additionally, these can be employed for oil exploration and to inspect coral reefs, marine life, and other underwater habitats.

“The project will be implemented based on a PPP model. We will provide management and infrastructure support for the project, while Hie Capital will contribute expertise and technology. We have the Kerala Maritime Institute in Kollam and facilities in Kodungallur, Thrissur. The campus has all the necessary resources to train RV operators and develop various applications for ROVs. We will provide infrastructure and management for the project,” a board source said.

The project, scheduled to be launched in January 2025, will be implemented at Kollam port. Hie Capital has already conducted various bathymetric surveys and subsea data processing in various ports in the country. This survey is a water-based method used to map the depth and shape of underwater terrain.

Speaking to TNIE, A Sharad Kumar, group CEO of Hie Capital, said that the bathymetric survey will assist in the establishment of the ROV project. The materials and equipment for the ROVs will be imported from Europe and the United States.

“We plan to develop materials for the ROVs in Kerala eventually. But in the first phase, we will import the components from Europe and America. Additionally, we need trained ROV operators, pilots, and technical staff. Currently, there are no institutions in Kerala that provide training to ROV operators. We are planning to create a course for ROV operators and technical staff at TKM Engineering College Kollam. We can hire students from the college and provide them with the necessary training,” said Sharad.