LDF candidate Sathyan Mokeri submits papers in Wayanad

KALPETTA: The LDF candidate submitted his nomination papers for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election on Thursday.

LDF candidate Sathyan Mokeri of CPI reached the District Collectorate in a procession from Kalpetta Service Cooperative Bank premises around 11 am. He submitted his nomination papers before District Collector Meghasree D R. LDF convener T P Ramakrishnan, leaders P Santhosh Kumar, MP, K K Hamsa and C M Sivaraman accompanied the candidate during the paper submission.

CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam said at the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency LDF election convention that Kerala has a government which is working with the main objective of the revival of Wayanad which was devastated by the disaster.

“It was not the people of Wayanad but the Congress that brought things to a point where there was no MP to raise Wayanad’s demand in Parliament. That is why the people of Wayanad had to face the polls again. The Prime Minister, who returned after visiting the disaster-hit area devastated by landslides, has been silent since. Wayanad is a playground for Congress and UDF to contest and resign as they wish. If Priyanka gets another seat in Delhi, the Congress leadership will start thinking about fielding another candidate in Wayanad,” Binoy added.