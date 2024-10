KOZHIKODE: PDP leader Abdul Nazar Madani played an important role in radicalising Muslim youth in Kerala and that could be the reason why he is labelled the ‘ambassador of extremism’, says CPM state committee member P Jayarajan.

The controversial reference to Madani appears in Jayarajan’s latest book ‘Keralam: Muslim Rashtreeyam, Rashtreeya Islam’, which will be released by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Kozhikode on Saturday.

It may be recalled that PDP has been supporting the LDF after he was released from the Coimbatore jail and Pinarayi himself shared the stage with Madani during the poll campaign at Ponnani in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections. Jayarajan’s remarks are likely to ruffle feathers in the PDP in particular and among the Muslim organisations in general.

“The series of speeches delivered by Abdul Nazar Madani throughout Kerala after the demolition of Babri Masjid played an important role kindling extremist thoughts among Muslim minorities. Madani tried to fuel extremist thoughts through his emotional speeches,” Jayarajan said in the book. He went on to add that the Islamic Sevak Sangh formed by Madani to take on RSS provided arms training to Muslim youths.

“The speeches during the march to Thiruvanathapuram airport were extremely provocative,” the book says.

Political Islamists in India have struck alliance with Maoists, alleges Jayarajan

Citing police reports, Jayarajan says that Thadiyatavide Nazeer, who is involved in many terror cases, was deeply attracted by Madani’s emotional speeches.

He, however, added that there was a change in Madani’s stand after he was acquitted in Coimbatore blast case in 2007. The book also discusses in detail the ‘theocratic ideology’ of Jama’at-e-Islami and its role in radicalising Muslims.