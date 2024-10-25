Kerala: P P Divya’s act premeditated, claims prosecution

KANNUR: The prosecution has raised serious allegations against former district panchayat president P P Divya that she made a pre-planned entry at ADM Naveen Babu’s farewell meeting, spoke in a threatening tone, and called media personnel to record and circulate the event’s footage, aiming to tarnish the ADM’s reputation.

Public prosecutor K Ajith Kumar argued that Divya’s presence was neither official nor invited by the district collector and that her actions contributed to the circumstances leading to Naveen Babu’s death. Following a heated argument, Thalassery Principal Sessions Court reserved its verdict on the anticipatory bail plea and said the verdict will be pronounced on October 29.

Refuting Divya’s claim that district collector Arun K Vijayan had invited her, Ajith Kumar said, “The deceased was a senior officer in the administration. The damage to his self-respect led to his tragic suicide. In his statement to the police, the collector clearly stated that Divya was not invited.”

Representing Divya, defence lawyer Advocate K Viswan argued that her speech aimed to promote anti-corruption awareness. He claimed that two complaints had indeed been made against Naveen Babu, justifying Divya’s intervention. He said, “Why did Naveen remain silent during the speech if he was not at fault?”