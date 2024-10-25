Rahul, Sarin file nomination in Kerala's Palakkad

PALAKKAD: Raising high hopes of victory in the highly watched and exciting contest, UDF candidate Rahul Mamkootathil and LDF candidate P Sarin submitted their nominations for the upcoming by-election on Thursday. Both candidates filed their papers before Palakkad RDO S Sreejith around noon, accompanied by a large number of party leaders and supporters.

UDF candidate Rahul reached the RDO office for the submission of nomination after visiting various temples followed by a massive rally of hundreds of UDF supporters, which began from Melamuri Junction, Palakkad.

Youth Congress All India president Uday Bhanu Chib, Shafi Parambil, MP, V K Sreekandan, MP, and N Shamsudheen, MLA ,were along with him during the nomination submission. The deposit amount for Rahul was given by his mother Beena. Beena and Rahul’s sister Rajani were also present during the nomination submission.

Meanwhile, LDF candidate P Sarin reached the RDO office for submitting a nomination in a procession from the CPM district committee office, Palakkad. CPM central committee member A K Balan, Palakkad district secretary E N Suresh Babu, and C K Rajendran were along with him during the nomination submission. The DYFI district committee provided the deposit amount for the candidate.