KOCHI: When they left their homes for Ernakulam on Wednesday morning, the officers of the intelligence wing of the State GST (SGST) department thought they were going for a two-day training at the private college where they were told to gather. Similarly, training was on the minds of officers of the SGST’s audit wing, who were told to assemble at the Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA) in Thrissur around the same time.

However, the officers, numbering around 700, gathered at the two locations and were in for a surprise. They were about to be part of perhaps one of the largest raids ever conducted by the SGST department in Kerala.

Code named ‘Torre del Oro’ (Tower of Gold)—after a monument in Seville, Spain—the raids by the SGST officers on 73 locations linked to jewellers in Thrissur led to the seizure of 108kg of gold over tax evasion. The raids, which lasted until Thursday afternoon, were planned and executed in complete secrecy, with only four senior officers kept in the loop.

“After all the officials gathered at the college in Ernakulam and KILA in Thrissur, they were told that a tour was arranged as part of the training. Believing that they were headed for a tour, the officials got into hired tourist buses and were dropped off at places where the raids were planned. The officials were informed about the raids only after reaching the locations. They were also told not to use their mobile phones so that no information is leaked,” a top official who supervised the raids told TNIE.

The search was conducted after much preparation and planning to ensure that there were no loose ends. “We have been conducting a preliminary inquiry into tax evasion by people engaged in gold jewellery manufacturing and its sale in Thrissur for the past seven months. The raids were carried out within a 1km radius of Thrissur city. As thorough preparatory work was carried out, we did not want anyone to leak information about the operation. Only four senior officers knew about it. All others were kept in the dark,” he said.

The raids were conducted on godowns, manufacturing units, shops and residences of 35 jewellers in Thrissur. “We selected Thrissur as it is the state's hub of gold jewellery manufacturing. Four jewellers were slapped with a fine of Rs 5.03 crore for GST evasion,” he said.