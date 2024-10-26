Caught between wild and red tape, two hamlets in Pathanamthitta fight for rights

KOTTAYAM: Nestled between Azhutha river and Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR), in the picturesque Sabarimala forest valley, the Angel Valley and Pampavalley wards of Erumely grama panchayat have been engaged in a unique struggle to assert their presence for several decades.

The tale of approximately 3,000 villagers in these two wards is one of unwavering perseverance and resilience. Since their founding nearly 70 years ago, the villages have been facing numerous challenges, ranging from wildlife threats to securing recognition on the official map of the state.

Despite facing continuous obstacles ever since settlements began in 1948-50, residents have remained steadfast in their determination to carve out a place for themselves in the midst of the natural beauty that surrounds them. Their narrative is one of survival, adaptation and, ultimately, triumph in the face of adversity.

Human settlements first appeared in Angel Valley and Pampavalley as part of the government’s ‘Grow More Food’ scheme, which was launched to address food scarcity during 1947-48. The land was allocated to ex-service personnel shortly after World War II and their descendants currently reside here. In 1962, the Consultative Committee of Parliament on Kerala Legislation on the report of the sub-committee (Maniyangadan Committee) recommended that the area called Pampavalley food production area, lying on both sides of Pampa river, need not be included in the game sanctuary and its occupants need not be evicted, provided there are no further encroachments.