Caught between wild and red tape, two hamlets in Pathanamthitta fight for rights

KOTTAYAM: Nestled between Azhutha river and Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR), in the picturesque Sabarimala forest valley, the Angel Valley and Pampavalley wards of Erumely grama panchayat have been engaged in a unique struggle to assert their presence for several decades.
The tale of approximately 3,000 villagers in these two wards is one of unwavering perseverance and resilience. Since their founding nearly 70 years ago, the villages have been facing numerous challenges, ranging from wildlife threats to securing recognition on the official map of the state.
Despite facing continuous obstacles ever since settlements began in 1948-50, residents have remained steadfast in their determination to carve out a place for themselves in the midst of the natural beauty that surrounds them. Their narrative is one of survival, adaptation and, ultimately, triumph in the face of adversity.
Human settlements first appeared in Angel Valley and Pampavalley as part of the government’s ‘Grow More Food’ scheme, which was launched to address food scarcity during 1947-48. The land was allocated to ex-service personnel shortly after World War II and their descendants currently reside here. In 1962, the Consultative Committee of Parliament on Kerala Legislation on the report of the sub-committee (Maniyangadan Committee) recommended that the area called Pampavalley food production area, lying on both sides of Pampa river, need not be included in the game sanctuary and its occupants need not be evicted, provided there are no further encroachments.
Despite the recommendation, residents have been waiting for title deeds for their land for generations. While the previous UDF government began issuing title deeds in 2016, the subsequent LDF government revoked them, only to reissue them after the High Court intervened. However, the process is incomplete, leaving several families waiting for their land documents.
“Additionally, the govt has not established a fair value for the land, making it impossible for residents to engage in land transactions. As a result, banks are unwilling to provide loans to residents,” said Fr Mathew Nirappel, vicar of the St Thomas Syro-Malabar Church, Kanamala.
Adding to their woes, a satellite survey conducted by the forest department two years ago to declare a buffer zone for PTR, on the directive of the Supreme Court, classified the region as ‘forest’ area, leaving the residents of the villages in a state of uncertainty and turmoil.
Since then, they have been engaged in a relentless battle to assert their right to continue living on the land of their birth.
The struggle continues as they fight for recognition and ownership of their ancestral homes in the face of bureaucratic obstacles and challenges.
Following continuous protests, the State Wildlife Board recently submitted a report to the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) proposing alterations to the boundaries of PTR, aiming to exclude human settlements from 502.723 hectares of land in Pampavalley and Angel Valley. The proposal also includes retaining three forest enclaves at Udumparamala, Erzuhukumon, and Azhuthamunni under the control of the forest department.
According to reports, the NBWL has forwarded the file to the standing committee of National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) for approval. “The standing committee will soon conduct a physical verification before submitting its report. We are awaiting this process,” said Fr Nirappel.
However, villagers remain sceptical of the department’s actions, fearing potential last-minute manipulations.
“We have lost trust in the department due to its deliberate delay in the process of excluding these two wards from the PTR, despite the government making the decision on January 19, 2023. The forest department is seeking to acquire this land, which is situated between two rivers, to serve as a natural boundary for the PTR,” said 65-year-old P J Sebastian aka Theyyachan, a resident.
As per the report of the Wildlife Board, the present 925 sqkm extent of PTR will be reduced to 919.97 sqkm following the exclusion of Pampavalley settlement.