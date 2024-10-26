Congress leadership seeks judicial probe into the horse-trading allegations

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress leadership has demanded a judicial probe into the horse-trading allegations. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should respond to the allegations, demanded state Congress president K Sudhakaran. “The chief minister is silent on the allegations. He has clear knowledge about the issue. Still, he’s not giving a clear answer,” pointed out Sudhakaran.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan too demanded that the chief minister take action. “Even after he came to know about the whole issue, what action did he take? By not taking any action was he supporting the move? If a bribe is offered a case should be registered in the issue,” said Satheesan.

Meanwhile BJP state chief K Surendran sought to downplay the whole issue. “The allegation of offering Rs 50 crore to MLAs lacks credibility. BJP has no reason to indulge in such moves. These are part of attempts to divert attention,” said Surendran.

Senior BJP leader V Muraleedharan termed the allegation a part of the CPM script to divert attention from ongoing issues. “Ajith Pawar has nothing to gain from Kerala. The media should not fall to such false stories foisted by the CPM,” he said.