Congress still reels from impact of my revelations, says P Sarin

Amid the machinations and manoeuvring, P Sarin, the LDF-backed independent candidate for the Palakkad assembly bypoll, speaks to TNIE’s Abdul Nazer M A about his hopes and aspirations.

Till recently you were a prominent voice in the Congress. How do you respond to critics who call you a traitor and opportunist?

I believe actions speak louder than words. Any opportunities I’ve sought have been to advocate for public causes. I left a powerful position to serve the people. I quit a party that, in my view, has betrayed Kerala.

You’ve raised serious allegations against V D Satheesan and Rahul Mamkootathil...

The Congress continues to reel from the impact of my revelations. I welcome the positive impact that my actions have had. I haven’t targeted anyone in person, just pointed out dangerous tendencies within the party.

Is the choice to run without CPM symbol a strategic one, or do you genuinely want to remain an independent?

This interpretation is media-driven. People often criticise governments over minor issues, and that is expected. We interpret that as anti-incumbency. But it is not a sentiment against the party. CPM views Palakkad as an opportunity to overcome anti-incumbency and reaffirm its credibility.

You were once known for your anti-Left social media posts. Do you regret them now?

While in the Congress, my views were one-sided. Those opinions didn’t receive the acceptance of the people, and it resulted in a successive LDF government. The public made it clear that my previous stances were mistaken. I’ve learnt from them.

Anvar & his party now support Congress in Palakkad. Does that pose a challenge?

Anvar believes in opportunistic politics. He once opposed the Congress and aligned with the CPM. Now, he is back hobnobbing with the Congress. In Palakkad, Anvar and Satheesan played a cat-and-mouse game. This will benefit the LDF.