Priyanka Gandhi hid asset details in her nomination papers, alleges BJP

KALPETTA: The BJP has demanded that the nomination papers of Priyanka Gandhi, the UDF candidate in Wayanad, should not be accepted. On Friday, BJP state general secretary M T Ramesh came up with the allegation that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had concealed property information in her nominations.

Ramesh said: “Priyanka’s share in AJL company and Robert Vadra’s property details were hidden. The affidavit filed with the nomination papers does not contain the details of the National Herald case. Assets in other countries in the name of Robert Vadra are also not provided.

Legal action will be taken against suppression of facts. The Representation of the People Act states that candidates must disclose all their assets. Priyanka hiding her asset information is a challenge to the current legal system in the country. And Priyanka is cheating the voters of Wayanad.”

Ramesh stated that the authorities should not accept Priyanka’s nomination since she hid asset information.

Otherwise, the BJP will move forward with legal action.

Priyanka Gandhi disclosed in the affidavit submitted with the nomination papers before the Wayanad District Collector that she has a net worth of Rs 11.98 crore. Her husband Robert Vadra has assets of Rs 65.55 crore. However, BJP claims that Priyanka has more assets than this.

Ramesh was speaking at the BJP Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency convention held at Kalpetta Chandragiri Auditorium on Friday.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi will reach Wayanad for campaigning on October 28 and 29. She will attend various election meetings in assembly constituencies in Kozhikode, Malappuram and Wayanad districts.