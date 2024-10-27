CM Pinarayi Vijayan distances himself from controversy over P Jayarajan’s book

KOZHIKODE: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has distanced himself from the controversial portions in a book on Muslim politics authored by CPM state committee member P Jayarajan. Hinting that the remarks on PDP leader Abdul Nazar Madani in the book are not that of the party, Pinarayi said releasing a book does not mean that he shares all the opinions expressed in the book.

Pinarayi was speaking at the release of the book ‘Keralam: Muslim Rashtreeyam, Rashtreeya Islam’ in Kozhikode on Saturday. The reference in the book that Madani radicalised Muslim youth in Kerala had ignited a controversy.

“Every author may have his or her personal opinion on each topic. There is no stipulation that the person who releases a book should share all opinions in it,” he said.

Pinarayi said there is space in public sphere for differing views and it should be protected. “We two are part of the same organisation. Naturally, there will be agreement in places that reflect the stand of the organisation. And there will be different views in personal assessments," he said.

It may be recalled that Pinarayi was the architect of the PDP-CPM tie-up after Madani was released from the Coimbatore jail in 2007. There was opposition from within the party, especially from the faction led by V S Achuthanandan, against the alliance with an organisation that is facing extremist allegation. But Pinarayi’s line overpowered the opposition and PDP has continued to support the CPM in all the elections since then. In his speech, the CM didn’t touch on the controversial issues in the book, but instead targeted the Jama’at-Islami.