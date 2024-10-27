CM Pinarayi Vijayan distances himself from controversy over P Jayarajan’s book

KOZHIKODE: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has distanced himself from the controversial portions in a book on Muslim politics authored by CPM state committee member P Jayarajan. Hinting that the remarks on PDP leader Abdul Nazar Madani in the book are not that of the party, Pinarayi said releasing a book does not mean that he shares all the opinions expressed in the book.
Pinarayi was speaking at the release of the book ‘Keralam: Muslim Rashtreeyam, Rashtreeya Islam’ in Kozhikode on Saturday. The reference in the book that Madani radicalised Muslim youth in Kerala had ignited a controversy.
“Every author may have his or her personal opinion on each topic. There is no stipulation that the person who releases a book should share all opinions in it,” he said.
Pinarayi said there is space in public sphere for differing views and it should be protected. “We two are part of the same organisation. Naturally, there will be agreement in places that reflect the stand of the organisation. And there will be different views in personal assessments," he said.
It may be recalled that Pinarayi was the architect of the PDP-CPM tie-up after Madani was released from the Coimbatore jail in 2007. There was opposition from within the party, especially from the faction led by V S Achuthanandan, against the alliance with an organisation that is facing extremist allegation. But Pinarayi’s line overpowered the opposition and PDP has continued to support the CPM in all the elections since then. In his speech, the CM didn’t touch on the controversial issues in the book, but instead targeted the Jama’at-Islami.
Protesters haven’t read book: Jayarajan
“It is not correct to view the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Jama’at with the same lens. Jama’at is an organisation that has the elements of religious imperialism. Its aim is creation of an Islamic world. But the IUML doesn’t have such a stand,” Pinarayi said.
Pinarayi said while the IUML stands for reformism, Jama’at strives for revival of the period of Caliphs. “IUML’s activities are confined to India but Jama’at works for transforming world according to Islam,” he said, adding that Jama’at has links with extremists in Yemen and Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt.
Pinarayi alleged that Jama’at has two faces: One of opposing imperialism and the other of aiding imperialism to take on communists worldwide. “Jama’at is a replication of the RSS,” he said.
He said the danger of the IUML is that the party extends support to Jama’at and SDPI to oppose the communists. “This amounts to giving credence to the extremists. Though the IUML doesn’t have any links with international extremist outfits, the party has no qualms in standing with those who have such connections. Jama’at joined hands with the BJP against Yusuf Tarigami in Kashmir election,” Pinarayi said.
In his speech, Jayarajan said those who have not read the book are staging protest. Jayarajan said what he said about Madani is factual and the same thing was mentioned the book he wrote in 2008.
Jayarajan reiterated his stand that Madani’s speeches had contributed in radicalising Muslim youth. “At the same time, Madani had changed his stand after he was arrested in the Coimbatore blast case. This the fact. So, the allegation that the book has insulted Madani is baseless,” he said.
Senior CPM leader Paloli Muhammad Kutty received the first copy. CPM central committee member E P Jayarajan, K T Jaleel, Mayor Beena Philip, Women’s Commission chairperson P Sathi Devi, historian Hussein Randathani, INL general secretary Kasim Irikkur, K T Kunhikannan and others attended the function.
PDP activists burn copy of Jayarajan’s book
The PDP has lashed out P Jayarajan over his remarks against Abdul Nazar Madani in his book, and urged him to substantiate his allegations. PDP workers burnt a copy of the book in Kozhikode in protest.