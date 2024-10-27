Freeing the mind, from behind bars

KOCHI: Once consumed by guilt, Rani is now on the path of reform. In 2013, she was convicted for the brutal murder of her four-year-old daughter, who she viewed as an obstacle to a future with her lover. Her life sentence left her within the cold, dark walls of a prison cell, but she found a glimmer of hope in the shadows. In 2020, Rani enrolled for a certificate course in food and nutrition through the Indira Gandhi National Open University (Ignou), finding solace in an otherwise bleak existence.

Rani’s journey is not an isolated one. Interestingly, 184 murder convicts signed up for educational courses between 2020 to 2024 in the state.

According to information obtained by TNIE through a right to information (RTI) application with the prisons and correctional services department, 135 inmates across the state are currently pursuing various educational courses through both regular and distance-learning modes.

These range from certificate courses in food and nutrition, Arabic, and functional English to higher academic pursuits such as LLB, postgraduate degrees in English and commerce, and bachelor’s programmes in political science.

An inmate is even pursuing a PG diploma in criminal justice. Besides, two murder convicts are doing their LLB with the permission of the Kerala High Court. The numbers are expected to rise as the registration figures for the current academic year are still being updated in several jails.

The RTI information reveals that in 2023 alone, 234 inmates enrolled for educational programmes, showing a growing trend in using education as a tool for rehabilitation.

According to Sai Pooja, a criminal lawyer with Kerala High Court, one of the main objectives of the Kerala Prisons Act, 2014, is the correction, reformation, welfare and rehabilitation of prisoners.