Horse-trading charges shock CPM leadership

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though CPM state secretary M V Govindan has publicly denied any kind of discussion in the party on the alleged horse-trading moves by LDF MLA Thomas K Thomas, the party leadership was shaken by the allegations. Contrary to what the party secretary said, CPM secretariat members were in utter shock when Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reported the whole incident at the state secretariat meeting.

The CM reportedly told the meeting that former minister and Democratic Kerala Congress MLA Antony Raju had informed him that Rs 50 crore each was offered to him and RSP (Leninist) MLA Kovoor Kunjumon to defect from LDF to the NCP Ajit Pawar faction, an ally of the BJP.

When the CM informed the same, CPM leaders raised severe criticism against Thomas K Thomas. The leaders pointed at the possible damage it would have on the Left front.

There was also criticism about how the LDF can provide cabinet berth to Thomas. Following this, the party leadership arrived at a consensus that in view of the alleged conspiracy and revelations, Thomas K Thomas should not be considered for the minister post for the time being.

“The CM had good faith in NCP leader Thomas K Thomas”, a senior LDF leader told TNIE.

“He was indeed in favour of the NCP state leadership’s decision to induct Thomas into the cabinet. However, the horse-trading row has dented CM’s faith in him. The CM has taken the issue seriously as he has a good rapport with Antony Raju too. Now the responsibility is on NCP and Thomas K Thomas to prove their innocence,” he said.

Meanwhile, there are also reports that Thomas was trying to form a separate bloc in the assembly by inviting some independent MLAs into the NCP. “He might have thought that a majority in favour of him in the party would be helpful,” another LDF leader said.