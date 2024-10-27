INTERVIEW | By 2030, I envision Cochin Shipyard as a Rs 12,000-crore company with profit

The past few years have been busy for Madhu S Nair, the affable CMD of Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL). Under his stewardship, the central PSU launched its initial share sale, and delivered India’s first indigenously built aircraft carrier, the INS Vikrant, to the Navy. In conversation with TNIE, Nair, who began his journey as an executive trainee back in 1988, outlines his big vision for the shipbuilder.

Could you please explain Cochin Shipyard’s journey over the years, and how it has now transformed into an international shipbuilder?

Cochin Shipyard has now completed 52 years of its existence. The transformation that you are talking about came about out of necessity. It happened in the early 2000s. We had a lot of problems. There were no orders, and our finances were becoming delicate. We were largely an organisation that was focusing on domestic projects. There was a feeling that this was not going to take us forward. It was at that time, in February 2002, that I returned from my studies in Japan. India was opening up. That was the trigger.

In the 1990s, the slogan was ‘Save our Shipyard’, as our net worth was being wiped out. And in the mid-1990s, we did a restructuring. That did not help much. We strongly felt that we should look outside India for orders. When I returned from Japan, the shipyard had just clinched its first international order, from NPCC, an Abu Dhabi-based government company. The order value was $8.2 million.

Several Malayalis in Abu Dhabi worked to ensure that the order went to the Shipyard. I was placed in the marketing and business development department at that point. Despite our confidence being shaky, we decided to further explore overseas. Then we received another contract from Saudi Arabia. It was not the friendliest of places to do business with; it was a difficult contract. Again, Malayalis working there backed us. Despite the stiff pricing we went for the contract, and delivered the project. After that, there was a feel-good factor within the company.