Kerala: Sarin tenders apology for Krishnadas’ remarks

PALAKKAD/KOTTAYAM: LDF candidate in Palakkad constituency, P Sarin, on Saturday, stated that he was unaware of the harsh comments made by CPM state committee member and former MP N N Krishnadas against journalists. Sarin expressed an apology to the media if Krishnadas actually made such remarks.

“It is unacceptable for anyone to refer to journalists as ‘dogs waiting outside a meat shop.’ Journalists in Kerala are dedicated to maintaining high standards in their work,” Sarin told reporters in Kottayam. CPM state secretary M V Govindan also echoed a similar sentiment, stating that using respectful language is always preferable for effective criticism.

However, he added that the remarks that media personnel receive are often a response to their own actions. Meanwhile, CPM leader A K Balan defended Krishnadas saying that the media provoked Krishnadas. Balan emphasised that the media has been continuously criticising the Left, which led Krishnadas to react in that manner.

CPM comes down on Krishnadas

T’Puram: The CPM secretariat has come down heavily against its state committee member from Palakkad, N N Krishnadas for his controversial remarks against the media. In an online meeting held on Saturday, the leaders criticised Krishnadas for his nature of remarks, especially when the assembly bypoll is around the corner. The members also pointed out that the remarks should have been avoided and asserting his view again would go against the party’s interest in Palakkad.