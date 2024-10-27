Lakshadweep to get enhanced high-speed broadband connectivity

KOCHI: The long wait of Lakshadweep natives for an enhanced high-speed wireline broadband connectivity is finally set to end, with the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) setting up a total of 18 indigenously-made 4G cell towers besides initiating an upgradation drive covering 50 existing cell towers.

“While the 4G connectivity was there from April 2023, the same couldn’t be provided to a large area due to insufficient 4G mobile towers. Now we are setting up 18 new towers with home-grown equipment under the Atmanirbhar Bharat, besides upgrading 50 existing towers to 4G. Our target is to set up one lakh such indigenous towers before March 31 next year,” said a senior BSNL official posted at Agatti.

While the 4G connectivity was there from April 2023, the islanders couldn’t enjoy the high-speed internet facilities. “Though 4G connectivity was introduced last year, the same has been provided using 3G-spectrum. Now the new and the upgraded towers are using the 4G-spectrum, which would enable them to enjoy high-speed broadband connectivity, the official explained.

The first of the series of 4G cell towers of the BSNL being upgraded in the tropical archipelago started functioning on Saturday.

“We’re upgrading a total of 50 BSNL towers in the union territory which will enable the islanders to get 4G coverage and enjoy high speed data services. The first of the towers upgraded at Kalpeni GH will go functional tomorrow (Saturday),” said an official of Zentix Telecommunications Pvt Ltd, a partner of TCS.

Earlier, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) placed a Rs 24,500 crore order to Tata Group companies TCS and Tejas Networks for rolling out 4G network for several government-funded projects in several regions, including in Lakshadweep.