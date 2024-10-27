Party rebels will not be spared if Congress loses bank poll: Kerala Congress president Sudhakaran

KOZHIKODE: Congress state president K Sudhakaran’s speech threatening Congress rebels in the Chevayur Cooperative Bank election has kicked up a row. Sudhakaran’s threat was that the rebels would not be spared if the Congress lost the election.

The bank election is scheduled to be held on November 16. “Some people have come up with an alliance to defeat the Congress. We will not allow them to live here if their act affects the party.

They are disloyal to the party. They do not give jobs to party workers. Instead, they give those jobs to other party members after taking bribes. Chevayur Cooperative Bank will not be allowed to be converted into another Karuvannur Bank,” said Sudhakaran in Kozhikode on Friday during a party workers’ meeting.

Following the speech. Congress rebel K V Subhramanian said that he feared for his life.

CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam said that Sudhakaran’s threat is proof of the downfall of the Congress. CPM Kozhikode district secretary P Mohanan stated in a press note that “Sudhakaran’s speech encourages violence. It is anti-democratic. Right now the Congress-ruled bank is functioning well. Sudhakaran is trying to sabotage the bank election.”