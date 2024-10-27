PDP challenges CPM leader Jayarajan to open debate

KOCHI: The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lashed out at CPM leader P Jayarajan over his remarks against PDP chief Abdul Nazar Madani in his book, “Keralam: Muslim Rashtriyam Rashtriya Islam,” launched by Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday.

PDP questioned if Jayarajan was an appropriate person for writing the book with allegations against the PDP chairman and urged him to substantiate his allegations. The PDP state committee challenged Jayarajan to an open debate on the subject, specifically to explain why Madani was labelled an ‘ambassador of extremism’ in the book.

Speaking to the media, PDP state committee member V M Aliyaar said, “RSS has been spreading the same message, but as a communist, Jayarajan should explain his statements as the book’s author. The statement is a lie. What is its significance here? We challenge Jayarajan to hold an open debate.”

Aliyaar highlighted Madani’s innocence in court cases related to his speeches and the party’s activities. “Madani actively campaigned for LDF candidate S Sivaraman in the 1993 Ottapalam Lok Sabha byelection after the Babri Masjid demolition. EMS even compared him to Gandhi. why did Jayarajan forget this?”

Aliyaar criticized Jayarajan, noting, “Jayarajan, who lost his hand in an RSS attack in 1999, is considered a messiah of secularism, while Madani, who lost his right leg in a similar attack, is deemed radical. Madani has no bad past or present. He has taken a precise stance.”