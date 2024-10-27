Waqf Bill, Munambam protests put KC(M) in a spot ahead of LSG polls

KOTTAYAM: With just a year remaining until the next local body elections, the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 brought by the Union government has put the Kerala Congress(M) in a spot. The recent protests in Munambam over the Waqf Board’s claim on land currently inhabited by 610 fishermen families was one of the key topics of deliberation in the party’s two-day steering committee meeting which concluded in Peroor near Kottayam on Saturday.

Being a key constituent of the LDF, with a strong presence in the Christian-dominated Central Travancore, the KC(M) is also deeply concerned over the apparent impact of the unanimous resolution passed by the LDF-led Kerala assembly against the amendments in the Waqf Bill.

The steering committee observed that the Christian community, especially Catholics, are upset by the situation in Munambam, which would have a detrimental impact on the regional party.

“The ongoing land dispute and the Waqf Board’s claim on the land in Munambam will have a significant impact on 610 families residing in the area. As a political party, KC(M) is committed to supporting and standing by these affected families during this challenging time. We want to ensure that justice is served to them,” said a top KC(M) leader on condition of anonymity.

Although the regional party believes that these families should not be forcibly evicted, there is a lack of clarity within the party leadership regarding whether to raise the issue within the LDF or openly support the protesting families in Munambam.

Moreover, the KC(M) is facing challenges in putting pressure in the coalition, as both UDF and LDF have taken a unified stand on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the assembly passed a unanimous resolution against the Bill, making it difficult for the KC(M) to influence the decision-making process. As a result, no decision was reached during the steering committee meeting regarding the matter at hand.

The meeting, which was organised as part of kickstarting the preparations for the local body elections, also resolved to strengthen the party organisationally ahead of the polls.

“To ensure the party is fully prepared for the upcoming elections to the local self-governing bodies, extensive worker conventions will be held from ward to district level. Ward conventions are scheduled for November and December, constituency conventions for January and February, and district conventions for April. Following these events, the KC(M) will host a grand conference in Kottayam,” said Jose K Mani MP, party chairman.

In celebration of the Kerala Congress Party’s 60th anniversary, a decision was made at the state camp to construct 60 houses (Karunya Bhavans) for those in need throughout the state.

Additionally, the party camp has planned a series of meetings for farmers in different districts, including hill-settled farmers, paddy farmers, coconut farmers, rubber farmers, and cash crop farmers, to address agricultural concerns.

A Fisherman’s Rights Declaration Conference will also be held in the coastal region to shed light on the challenges faced by fishermen, who are struggling for existence and survival.