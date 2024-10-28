Catholic Church turns Waqf Bill, Munambam protests to political debate amid byelections in Kerala

KOTTAYAM: As the by-election fever sweeps through Kerala, the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 and protests in Munambam against the Waqf Board's claim over the land of fishermen folk have emerged as major concerns for the UDF and LDF with the influential Catholic community coming out in open against their stance on these issues.
Amid election campaigning gathers momentum in Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, Palakkad and Chelakkara Assembly segments, the Catholic church through an editorial published through its mouthpiece Deepika Daily, has made its political stance clear by taking a strong stance against both UDF and LDF in the Waqf Bill and Munambam issues. The editorial stated that both the political fronts, who backstabbed the Munambam victims of the Waqf Bill and those who support them, are essentially pushing people to support the BJP.
The Catholic Church, which holds significant influence in the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat where Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is contesting, has strongly criticised the unanimous resolution passed by the Kerala Assembly against the amendments brought by the BJP-led government at the Centre in the Waqf Bill. “When you pass a resolution to protect Waqf Act without considering the tears of the people of Munambam, the victims and those with them will have to change their political stance,” the editorial stated.
The Church has also expressed concerns regarding the alleged unlawful claims made by the Waqf Board on numerous properties that have been owned by Christian families for generations in the villages of Cherai and Munambam in the Ernakulam district.
The editorial also highlighted the betrayal of the UDF and LDF in promising to assist the victims of Munambam while upholding the Waqf Act, which is said to enforce Sharia law. The editorial compared the impact of the situation to the terrorism that occurred before and after a teacher's hand was cut off, suggesting that Kerala's political landscape will be forever changed by the events in Munambam. “This is not a threat but rather the survival politics of the victims,” the editorial stated.
The editorial further asserted that the time has come to address the political unfairness of depriving the 600 families of Munambam of their rightful property through barbaric laws and kangaroo courts. It described the developments in Munambam as a tragic lesson in Malayalam that mirrors similar tragedies across the country. The Waqf Act of 1995, it says, is a 'curse' that was forced upon the nation by the Narasimha Rao government.
Pointing to Section 40 of the Act, it explained that the Waqf Board can claim ownership of any property it believes belongs to it, bypassing existing registration laws. According to the editorial, even the High Court has limited power to intervene under current legislation, leaving those with grievances to seek redress solely through Waqf Tribunals.