Catholic Church turns Waqf Bill, Munambam protests to political debate amid byelections in Kerala

KOTTAYAM: As the by-election fever sweeps through Kerala, the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 and protests in Munambam against the Waqf Board's claim over the land of fishermen folk have emerged as major concerns for the UDF and LDF with the influential Catholic community coming out in open against their stance on these issues.

Amid election campaigning gathers momentum in Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, Palakkad and Chelakkara Assembly segments, the Catholic church through an editorial published through its mouthpiece Deepika Daily, has made its political stance clear by taking a strong stance against both UDF and LDF in the Waqf Bill and Munambam issues. The editorial stated that both the political fronts, who backstabbed the Munambam victims of the Waqf Bill and those who support them, are essentially pushing people to support the BJP.

The Catholic Church, which holds significant influence in the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat where Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is contesting, has strongly criticised the unanimous resolution passed by the Kerala Assembly against the amendments brought by the BJP-led government at the Centre in the Waqf Bill. “When you pass a resolution to protect Waqf Act without considering the tears of the people of Munambam, the victims and those with them will have to change their political stance,” the editorial stated.