Kerala: Kalamassery blast survivor yearns for promised aid, normal life

KOCHI: When Moly Cyriac left her home in Adimali at the break of dawn on October 29, 2023, all she hoped to do was attend the baptism of her cousin’s daughter and whet her curiosity for the rituals of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Never in her wildest dreams did she expect her life to be upended over the next few hours.

As the scars and the mental trauma wrought by the blasts at the Zamra International Convention and Exhibition Centre in Kalamassery, where the baptism was to be held on the day of the convention, refuse to recede, the 59-year-old survivor is having difficulty leading a normal life. She still shuttles between Adimali and the Ernakulam Medical Centre (EMC) hospital for regular follow-up treatment and check-ups.

A Roman Catholic, Moly was invited to attend the baptism of her beloved Venus. “I did not want to miss the ceremony for the world. I don’t belong to the community and had not attended any of the sect’s events. However, since that fateful day, life has been a constant struggle.”

Moly sustained more than 50% burns and was admitted to the intensive care unit of EMC. “I was under treatment for more than two months. My recovery was a distant hope. Despite the extensive treatment, I am still not able to walk or sleep properly. There are burns wounds all over my body, hands, and thighs. I can only sleep on my stomach due to the injuries on my back. Even now I experience pain, itching, and other difficulties. We appointed a home nurse for a brief time. It was financially impossible for us to continue,” she said.