Kerala: Terror charges dropped against Kalamassery blast accused

Incident was a shock to us, but we are moving ahead: Jehovah’s Witnesses

Though there is a possibility for Martin to get bail in the wake of the dropping of UAPA charges, he is yet to move the court for it. Lodged at Ernakulam District Jail in Kakkanad, Martin is living a solitary life, the prison authorities said.

“We approached him for appointing a government lawyer to represent him in court. However, he wants to pursue the case himself. He has not filed any bail application. He doesn’t interact with other prisoners and spends most of his time reading and writing. He only meets his close relatives during visiting hours,” a jail official said.

The probe has ruled out the involvement of a second accused. “Until now, the involvement of any other person in the blast could not be found. Martin was a member of Jehovah’s Witnesses, and held a strong grudge against the group. He had the know-how to handle electrical equipment and learned how to make IEDs by watching videos online,” Sudarshan said.

Meanwhile, Jehovah’s Witnesses has been holding conventions, overcoming the loss of eight of its members in the blast. Sreekumar T A, the Jehovah’s Witnesses spokesperson, said the group is now organising conventions in different parts of the state. “No doubt, the incident was a shock to us. But we are moving ahead.

As many as 53 people, including the families of eight who died, were affected by the incident. The sect is meeting the medical expenses of the injured. Some of them were severely injured and it would take years for them to get better. The state has given compensation to the families of the deceased,” he said.

Sreekumar said they recently organised a major convention in Angamaly. “Now, we thoroughly inspect the participants before allowing them entry,” he said.

However, the sect is not convinced by Martin’s reason for carrying out the blasts. “He joined the sect several years back, but was not regular in its activities. He did not convey anything regarding the reformation of the sect to us. We came to know about all these through the media after the blasts,” he said.