Sabarimala: Centre’s decision allowing coconut in cabin baggage welcomed by Ayyappa devotees

PATHANAMTHITTA: Lord Ayyappa devotees and pilgrim organisations have welcomed the Centre’s limited-period approval to carry coconuts in cabin baggage on flights till January 20, 2025, while on the Sabarimala pilgrimage.

Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president P S Prasanth said the decision by the aviation security watchdog, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), enables hassle-free travelling for pilgrims. Under the existing norms, coconuts were not permitted in cabin baggage because of security reasons, he pointed out. The temple is set to open on November 16 for its two-month Mandala-Makaravilakku season.

Carrying a dry coconut -- considered an inflammable object -- was not allowed even in check-in baggage as it is classified as a Class 4 risk in cargo. “In a move to facilitate the ease of travel for Sabarimala pilgrims, we have issued a special exemption allowing the carrying of coconuts in ‘Irumudi’ as cabin baggage during the Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage period. This order will be in effect until January 20, 2025, with all necessary security checks in place. We have taken this step towards preserving traditions while ensuring safety and convenience for devotees,” Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said in an ‘X’ post.

An Ayyappa devotee and Supreme Court advocate Vineet Jindal said the decision will help him visit the hill shrine from Delhi in a much easier way sans affecting the flow of rituals.