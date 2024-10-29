MM Hassan returns favour, says it’s CPM-BJP deal in Palakkad, Chelakkara constituencies

THRISSUR: UDF convener M M Hassan on Monday alleged that the CPM and the BJP had entered into a deal in Palakkad and Chelakkara constituencies where by-elections are slated to take place on November 13. He was speaking to the media during the election campaign for UDF candidate Ramya Haridas in Chelakkara.

“Backing a weak candidate who was expelled from the Congress is a part of this deal with the BJP,” he said.

Hassan also alleged that the Thrissur Pooram was disrupted by Kerala police with the knowledge of the CPM for the BJP. “The UDF will always stand with the believers,” he said.

Responding to the questions regarding the support of the PDP and Jamaat-e-Islami, Hassan asked the CPM whether the party would say ‘no’ to the votes of the PDP and the Jamaat-e-Islami. Later in his campaign speech, he also attacked the BJP-led Central Government.

“The BJP-led government which tried to polarise people has been running away from the basic problems of the common people. India became 105th in the Global Hunger Index. Inflation has affected people across the country. The Opposition at the Centre led by Rahul Gandhi is efficient enough to speak against all these. Priyanka Gandhi, when elected as MP, will be a strong addition to the Opposition in the parliament,” he added.