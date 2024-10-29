Thiruvambady, Paramekkavu devaswoms welcome probe into Thrissur Pooram fiasco

THRISSUR: The Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu devaswoms, the main organisers of the Thrissur Pooram, have welcomed the Town East police’s move to register a case in the Pooram disruption this year.

The registration of a case comes, six months after the incident and amid the bypoll, has sparked major discussions in the state.

A couple of days ago, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had stated that the Pooram didn’t end up in total disruption, only the fireworks display was delayed. In response, CPI state chief Binoy Viswam affirmed that Pooram didn’t take place as it should have and that there were disruptions.

“We welcome the move to register a case and probe what went wrong in Thrissur Pooram this year,” said Girishkumar K, secretary, Thiruvambady Devaswom. “We wanted to make it clear that the devaswoms are not behind the disruption. We stand for conducting the pooram following all the rituals. Several rounds of meeting had been held to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival, but the decisions taken in all those meetings were not implemented on the day, leading to more troubles,” he said.

He opined that for the next pooram, the Centre and the state government should work together so that any obstacle can be removed.