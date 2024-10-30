K Manjusha, wife of late ADM Naveen’s wife seeks maximum punishment for accused

PATHANAMTHITTA: K Manjusha, the wife of the late ADM Naveen Babu, has called for strict punishment for P P Divya. “She destroyed our lives and should be arrested. We will go to any extent for that,” Manjusha stated during her first media interaction following Naveen’s death and just hours before Divya’s arrest in the case of abetment to suicide.

Manjusha who serves as the Additional Tehsildar of Konni noted that the postmortem and the inquest procedures were carried out before the relatives arrived in Kannur. “An investigation should be carried out to determine if there was any foul play,” she added.

Responding to the question on the Kannur Collector’s role in Divya’s participation in the farewell meeting, she said the event was organised by the staff members. “The collector should have intervened, as he was chairing the meeting,” she said.