Munambam Waqf land controversy: BJP MP Suresh Gopi accuses Congress, Left of vote bank politics

KOCHI: Assuring his wholehearted support to the cause of 600-odd families in Munambam who are fighting against the Waqf Board's claim over their land, BJP leader and Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi on Wednesday lambasted both the Congress-led UDF and the ruling Left front of playing the "vote-bank politics" on the issue by not taking up the issue.



"It is shameful that no people's representatives have come to meet them and offer their help. However, that's not me. I stand by you and will do my best to get the Waqf Act amendment bill passed," the actor-turned-politician said, after visiting the agitators who are protesting against the Waqf claims on their land at Munambam at Vypeen in Ernakulam district. The agitation is held under the aegis of the Munambam-Kadappuram Land Protection Committee.



"I never go anywhere uninvited. Since you asked me, I decided to come and I will be bringing your plight to the notice of the Central Government," said Minister of State for Tourism, Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi in his signature style.



Speaking to the agitators, Suresh Gopi said, "I see your tears. You are crying tears of blood. These tears won't go unnoticed. The so-called people's representatives are not sincere. They are into vote bank politics."



More than 600 families are facing a big problem after the Waqf Board included their lands in the latter’s assets records. The pending cases in the courts also have added to the misery since they are unable to sell or mortgage their lands to raise money for marriage, children’s education or to construct houses. The land belongs to the ordinary fisherfolk. While a large majority of the people belong to the Latin Catholic community, about 200 affected families belong to Ezhava, Dheevara and Kudumbi communities.



In Kerala, the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church in Kerala and the Kerala Catholic Bishops Council support the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, have sent letters to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on August 8 requesting suggestions to amend the Waqf Act of 1995.



After spending more than half an hour with the agitators, the MP met with Fr Antony Tharayil, vicar of Kadappuram Velankanni Church.



Speaking to TNIE, Fr Tharayil said, "The minister of state was very much sympathetic to our problem. He assured that he would do his best to get the Waqf amendment bill passed as soon as possible." According to Fr Tharayil, the agitators urged the minister of state to ensure that the amendment of the Waqf Act is made applicable from 1995 onwards. "As of now, around 45,000 cases related to Waqf are pending nationwide," Fr Tharayil added.



Meanwhile, A team representing Thrissur Archdiocese led by Mar Tony Neelankavil visited the agitators on Monday. Speaking after the visit, Mar Neelankavil said, "It is the responsibility of the society to share the pain and anxiety of the people who are on the verge of losing their land." He urged everyone to support the residents' fight for survival. Taking a shot at the people's representatives and the government, he said, "Those who turn a blind eye to the outcry of the people who would lose their land, have no right to lead or rule. Social consciousness should awaken against political leaders that have eyes only for vote bank politics," he added.