One woman dies, eight critical after private bus collides with lorry in Kochi's Thrikkakara

KOCHI: A woman died, and eight others sustained serious injuries after a private passenger bus collided with a lorry at Vallathol Nagar Junction in Thrikkakara on Wednesday morning.
The accident occurred between 9:30 and 10:00 am, involving the private bus Sultan, which was travelling from Pookattupady to Ernakulam, and a lorry coming from the Edappally direction on the Seaport-Airport Road.
Preliminary information suggests that the bus was turning onto Edappally Road from Seaport-Airport Road when it collided with the oncoming lorry. Due to the impact, the front portion of the bus was completely damaged.
Following the crash, bystanders quickly gathered and launched a rescue operation, transferring the injured to nearby hospitals.
Kalamassery Police have initiated an investigation into the incident. “One person has died in the accident, and the condition of eight others is serious. Others have suffered minor injuries. We are yet to receive information about the injured persons. There were at least 40 people, including schoolchildren, on the bus,” a police official at the Kalamassery police station reported.