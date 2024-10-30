One woman dies, eight critical after private bus collides with lorry in Kochi's Thrikkakara

KOCHI: A woman died, and eight others sustained serious injuries after a private passenger bus collided with a lorry at Vallathol Nagar Junction in Thrikkakara on Wednesday morning.

The accident occurred between 9:30 and 10:00 am, involving the private bus Sultan, which was travelling from Pookattupady to Ernakulam, and a lorry coming from the Edappally direction on the Seaport-Airport Road.

Preliminary information suggests that the bus was turning onto Edappally Road from Seaport-Airport Road when it collided with the oncoming lorry. Due to the impact, the front portion of the bus was completely damaged.