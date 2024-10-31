68 tourist destinations to be declared green centres tomorrow

KOCHI: The state government has decided to declare as many 68 tourism destinations as green centres under its Waste-free New Kerala campaign, on November 1. The aim is to provide not only a visual treat but also a clean visiting experience.

A special team led by Haritha Keralam Mission, Suchitwa Mission and the local self-government department visited various places and selected the green tourist centres after taking into consideration hygiene standards like waste management, implementation of plastic ban, preparation of alternative systems and clean toilet systems.

“Most of our tourist destinations are of ecological, cultural and historical importance. The aim is not only to raise them to hygienic excellence but also to preserve these places as complete green tourist centres through the Waste-free New Kerala campaign,” said a tourism department official.

Tourist centres including Vattika (Kotta Maidanam, Palakkad); Adavi Eco-Tourism Centre, Pathanamthitta, Nilambur Teak Museum; Karapuzha Dam, Wayanad; Lokanarkavu temple, Kozhikode; Vijaya Beach Park, Alappuzha; Paniyeli Poru, Ernakulam; Calvary Mount, Idukki; Jabbarkadavu, Kannur; Guruvayur Sri Krishna temple and Bekal Fort Kasaragod have been declared as green centres in the first phase. In the next phase, green tourist centres will be selected based on water security, biodiversity conservation and energy conservation.