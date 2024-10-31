CPM looks to reap results of its Palakkad experiment

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: By fielding a person with the credentials of a true-blue Congressman, the CPM is hoping to beat the odds and register a win in Palakkad after a gap of 13 years. With its organisational prowess and former Congressman P Sarin’s candidature, the party is confident of reaching out to upper middle class and apolitical voters.

Right from candidate selection to his presentation as an independent, an experiment that has helped the CPM taste success in many elections Palakkad is turning out to be result-oriented, according to the party leadership. “CPM benefits from the fact that Sarin comes from the same political school as that of the Congress candidate,” CPI leader Jose Baby told TNIE. “Sreedharan’s votebank is wide open, and Sarin with his stature is going to raise a claim for it,” he said.

According to the CPM, which finished third in the last two terms, it has nothing to lose in Palakkad. With an obvious advantage in Chelakkara, as a sitting seat, the victory in Palakkad would be seen as a major boost to the LDF, especially in view of the setback it suffered in the general election. And since Sarin is not contesting on the party symbol, the CPM expects voters from all sections to back him.

“Sarin has easily assimilated with the LDF rank and file,” LSGD Minister M B Rajesh said. “He is a leader who can communicate easily with young, neutral, professional and working-class voters. After ending up third in Vattiyoorkavu in 2016, we won the seat in 2019 and 2021. We will repeat the feat here. The Congress and BJP will lose the Muslim and Kalpathi Brahmin votes as the political picture has changed with Sarin’s entry. Now, voters have a choice. The Congress and BJP are facing internal issues and this will also help us,” Rajesh said.

The fact that it was able to contain internal rebellion is a matter of pride for the party. “The candidature did not present any problems to the CPM. The fractures within the BJP over its candidate will reflect in the result,” a CPM Palakkad district committee leader said.