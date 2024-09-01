Cochin International Airport aiming to become southern hub of regional flight services: CM Pinarayi

KOCHI: Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) is aiming to become the southern hub of regional flight services as many small players are seeking permission to make the Kochi airport their base, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Sunday.

He was speaking after inaugurating the country’s largest aero lounge at the Kochi airport, facilitating both passengers and the public to avail short-term accommodation and associated facilities within the airport premises itself.

“As and when the DGCA gives them permission, they will start the operation from here,” Vijayan said while pointing out that CIAL is on the course of implementing several aero and non-aero projects.

The Chief Minister lauded the CIAL model of development.

“Now the privatisation of many public institutions, including airports, is being undertaken across the country. The same results in passengers being made to pay more. However the state government has taken an approach where it is ready to take up PSUs put up for sale,” he said.

0484 Aero Lounge, the transit accommodation facility developed by CIAL, will especially be useful for flyers departing or arriving on early or late flights.