Cochin International Airport aiming to become southern hub of regional flight services: CM Pinarayi

KOCHI: Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) is aiming to become the southern hub of regional flight services as many small players are seeking permission to make the Kochi airport their base, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Sunday.
He was speaking after inaugurating the country’s largest aero lounge at the Kochi airport, facilitating both passengers and the public to avail short-term accommodation and associated facilities within the airport premises itself.
“As and when the DGCA gives them permission, they will start the operation from here,” Vijayan said while pointing out that CIAL is on the course of implementing several aero and non-aero projects.
The Chief Minister lauded the CIAL model of development.
“Now the privatisation of many public institutions, including airports, is being undertaken across the country. The same results in passengers being made to pay more. However the state government has taken an approach where it is ready to take up PSUs put up for sale,” he said.
0484 Aero Lounge, the transit accommodation facility developed by CIAL, will especially be useful for flyers departing or arriving on early or late flights.
The lounge will have meeting rooms and coworking spaces, enabling business persons to fly to Cochin, have a meeting at the airport and fly back without having to leave the airport premises.
The facilities include 41 luxury guest rooms (including four suites), conference halls, restaurants, board rooms, lounge/workspace, gym & spa and retail shops.
"The passengers can rent out the Guest Rooms for an affordable price. The rooms will have facilities such as luxury cots, chairs, mattresses, writing tables, wardrobes, card-based access to rooms, entertainment televisions, EPABX system with intercom telephone facilities," the official added.
The air-conditioned lounge, spanning a total area of around 50,000 square feet, is located next to the Business Jets terminal and between the International and Domestic terminals, outside the security holding area. The facility is a single-story structure sharing a common corridor connecting all three terminals.
CIAL has initiated a series of non-aero projects, including the setting up of a huge commercial zone, 'The Zone by CIAL', and a tourism project at its Golf course, the only 18-hole golf course with around 1400 members, among others, to achieve a turnover of Rs 1,000 crore.
Meanwhile, sources said a Dubai-based joint venture hospitality firm, entrusted with the functioning of the 'Plaza Premium Lounge' at the Dubai International Airport, would run the new aero lounge at Kochi Airport.
The service provider 'JOINT BILLION UAE SDN BHD', will run the country's largest aero lounge (in terms of area) for Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) on a revenue-sharing basis. It will fix the rates, which will be charged on an hourly basis.
"Besides providing skilled manpower, the operator has to effectively manage, operate, and market the facility in collaboration with CIAL, The premium lounge will offer luxury accommodation within the airport at an affordable hourly rate to both the travellers and the public,” said a senior CIAL official.
“However, the rooms are likely to be restricted to passengers. A bar facility too is also among the scheme of things, but the operator," the official added.