Justice Hema committee report: More cases registered

KOCHI/KOZHIKODE : Police on Saturday registered a case against director Sreekumar Menon for molesting a junior artist at a hotel in the city. The police will also register a case against actor Baburaj soon as the junior artist has named him in her complaint. The case was registered at Maradu police station under IPC Section 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman).

After registering the FIR, the investigation was handed over to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the MeToo allegations. Earlier, the police team contacted the victim who sent her complaint via email on Friday. Later, police recorded the statement of the victim online. The victim, a resident of Kottayam, is currently out of station. Her detailed statement will be recorded later.

In Kozhikode, Kasaba police registered a case under Section 377 of IPC against director B Ranjith based on a complaint filed by a Kozhikode resident on Friday. It was the second police case against director Ranjith after the release of the Hema Committee report.

Similarly, Nadakkavu police registered two cases under Section 354(a) of the IPC against actors Edavela Babu and Sudheesh on a complaint filed by a junior artist from Kozhikode.

The complaints of two persons who gave a confidential statement before the SIT have now been proceeded by the police by adding serious offences.