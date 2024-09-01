Sarada contemplative, I’M Impulsive... You’ll see a calmer chief secretary, says Venu IAS

This is the first time a husband-wife duo has become chief secretaries in succession...

Sarada (laughs): Neither of us expected to become chief secretaries. Compared to other states, Kerala is one state which adheres strictly to the seniority ranking of officials. Both of us are batchmates. He was ranked higher and so became CS early.

Both of you are deemed to have a good equation with the LDF government…

Sarada (interrupts): We have worked under the governments of both fronts. But we became district collectors when the Left government was in power. Also, my association with Kudumbashree lasted six years.

Kudumbashree has been a game changer and Kerala’s unique contribution to the nation. Your’s is one of the faces that comes to mind every time Kudumbashree is mentioned…

Sarada: The most prominent face of Kudumbashree is T K Jose who led the mission for the first eight years. My contribution was the institutionalisation of the mission. I joined Kudumbashree sensing that it was an opportunity to make the voices of women belonging to the lower strata of society heard. Kudumbashree has now evolved as a force to reckon with. The commitment, resilience, and solidarity the women showed was so touching.

Have heard that the then Union textiles minister Smriti Irani handpicked you for the post of National Institute of Fashion Technology director general. How did your appointment happen? How was that experience?

Sarada: I believe I was made the DG because of my Kudumbashree connection. At NIFT, there are lots of women whose issues had to be highlighted. They probably thought I may fit the bill (smiles). I went to see the minister (Irani) and asked her to excuse me from this posting. I tried to convince her by saying that my character did not suit the post. But she didn’t budge.

It’s said you have been the simplest director general NIFT has ever had…

Sarada (laughs out): I’m a person who didn’t even know the ‘f’ of fashion. I hardly knew how to pronounce certain brand names. I had no clue about the fashion world. As I was heading the Kudumbashree at the time, I wanted to be approachable and my dressing style reflected the same. After taking over as DG, Smriti Irani told her colleagues that I needed a makeover (laughs).