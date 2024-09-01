Steps to improve coordination with BJP discussed at RSS meet in Kerala

PALAKKAD: Representatives of all the organisations affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) discussed at large the necessary measures to further increase mutual cooperation and coordination on various issues during the opening day of the annual Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak organised by the RSS at the Ahalia Campus in Palakkad on Saturday.

Along with national presidents, organising secretaries and national-level leaders of 32 Sangh-inspired organisations and about 300 karyakartas, including women representatives of all organisations, are present at the three-day conclave, being held for the first time in Kerala.

At the beginning of the meeting, all representatives were informed about the recent landslide in Wayanad and the relief and service work done by Swayamsevaks. Organising secretaries of various organisations presented and exchanged information and experiences about their activities.

The meeting is also discussing the current scenario, recent important events and other dimensions of social transformation and schemes in the context of various issues of national interest.

The conclave is led by RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat. Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, all six Sah-Sarkaryavahs of the Sangh and other national office-bearers. BJP national president J P Nadda and party organising secretary B L Santosh are also present full-time at the conclave.

RSS Pramukh Sanchalika Shantakka, Pramukh Karyavahika Sita Annadanam, president of Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram Satyendra Singh, president of Poorva Sainika Seva Parishad Lt. General (Retd.) V K Chaturvedi, Grahak Panchayat president Narayan Bhai Shah, president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad Alok Kumar, general secretary Bajrang Bagra, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad organising secretary Ashish Chauhan and others are also participating, informed organisers.

The Baithak being held this time assumes importance as the BJP is trying its best to increase its presence in South India particularly in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The issues faced by both the organisation and the BJP during the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls will be the main topic of discussion.