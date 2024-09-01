Syro Malabar Church reconstitutes synodal panels

KOCHI: The Syro Malabar Church reconstituted various synodal commissions on Saturday. Kottayam Archbishop Mar Mathew Moolakkatt has been appointed president of the Synodal Tribunal. Thamarassery Bishop Mar Remigiose Inchananiyil and Curia Bishop Mar Sebastian Vaniyampuraykal will be the judges of the tribunal.

Thrissur Archdiocese Auxiliary Bishop Mar Tony Neelankavil has been appointed synodal commission chairman of Mangalapuzha St Joseph’s Pontifical Seminary. Pala Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt and Idukki Bishop Mar John Nellikunnel will be members of the synodal commission.

Changanassery Archeparchy Bishop Mar Thomas Tharayil will serve as the synodal commission chairman of Vadavathur St Thomas Apostolic Seminary. Kothamangalam Bishop Mar George Madathikandathil and Kanjirappilly Bishop Mar Jose Pulickal will be members of the commission. Gorakhpur Bishop Mar Mathew Nellikunnel has been appointed the synodal commission member of Satna St Ephrems Theological College.

Kanjirappilly Bishop Mar Jose Pulickal will serve as chairman of the Commission for Catechesis while Ramanathapuram Bishop Mar Paul Alappatt and Shamshabad Bishop Mar Prince Antony Panengadan will be members.

Thrissur Auxiliary Bishop Mar Tony Neelankavil will be the chairman for the commision for clergy and Thalassery Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplany will be the chairman of the commission for doctrine.

Pala Bishop Mar Jospeh Kallarangatt will be the chairman for the Commission for Ecumenism and Kothamangalam Bishop Mar George Madathikandathil will be the chairman of the Commission for Family, Laity and Life.