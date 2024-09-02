Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple to host record 328 marriages on Sept 8

THRISSUR: The Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple will host over 328 marriages on Sunday, September 8, a new record for the temple. The last time the temple hosted such a large number of marriages was on August 21, 2022, when 248 marriages were held. As of Sunday (September 1), 328 marriages have been booked at the temple, and chances are high for the number to rise in the coming days.

At present, the temple has four wedding venues (kalyanamandapam). Temple administrator K P Vinayan said, like previous years, they will set up an extra mandapam on September 8.

“We will also have to restrict the number of people who can join the bride and groom in witnessing the ceremony at the mandapam,” he said. Usually, family members of bride and groom witness the solemnising of the marriage.

Vinayan said just like the restrictions put in place during the pandemic, only 20 people (10 each from the bride’s and groom’s families) will be allowed with the couple at a mandapam. He said more priests will be deployed to solemnise the marriages.

“Support from the police for crowd and traffic management has been sought,” Vinayan said.