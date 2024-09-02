Kerala govt mulls tougher action against ADGP, SP over controversial remarks against PV Anwar MLA

Ajith’s ascension to this post had raised a few eyebrows as he was earlier caught in the eye of the storm for allegedly trying to manipulate the statement of one of the accused in the gold smuggling case. As a huge row erupted after Swapna Suresh, an accused in the gold smuggling case, alleged that Ajith tried to dissuade her from giving statements against the CM, he was transferred as ADGP, Civil Rights Protection- an insignificant portfolio. It was after cooling his heel there for a few months that Ajith got the coveted post of ADGP, Law and Order.

Sources said since his appointment in the new post, he was calling the shots at the Police Headquarters as a ‘super ADGP’. Sources said that Ajith allegedly issued a circular to the cops on work-pressure management without the approval of the top cop, which irked the latter.

The circular was duly cancelled, but Ajith managed to wriggle out of the situation owing to his connections in the CMO. The ADGP was also accused of ‘micromanaging’ policing in the districts by overlooking the district chiefs much to their chagrin. There was another allegation that he had set up a parallel intelligence collection mechanism in the districts.

“The issue was widely discussed among officers of the rank of SP during the Navakerala Sadas. The ADGP, they had felt, interfered in their routine works and that did not go down well with them,” the sources added.

Regarding the SP’s conduct, the sources within the force said his action brought dishonour to the force. “He has sent a wrong message by making that phone call to a politician. The general feeling among officers is that he had belittled his status and he is most likely to face chin music for that,” the sources added.

Meanwhile, the Police Headquarters has received complaints demanding a probe into the allegations against Ajith.