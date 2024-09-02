Kerala govt mulls tougher action against ADGP, SP over controversial remarks against PV Anwar MLA

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The state government that’s scrambling for an answer after P V Anvar MLA’s controversial remarks is contemplating tougher action against Law and Order ADGP M R Ajith Kumar and Pathanamthitta SP S Sujith Das, who were caught in the line of fire with the Nilambur legislator.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has sought a report from state police chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb on the matter following which a high-level meeting of the senior officers was held in the Police Headquarters on Sunday.
Sources said action would be taken against the ADGP and the SP to send a strong message to the public and other members of the force that indiscipline would not be tolerated. The SP will be suspended immediately pending investigation, while the ADGP, whom the MLA has accused of maintaining links with gold smuggling rackets and criminal syndicates, would be moved out of Law and Order, sources said.
Ajith was appointed as Law and Order ADGP, an important portfolio, as it gave control over the local police, in October 2022 after incumbent Vijay Sakhare went on a Central deputation.
Ajith’s ascension to this post had raised a few eyebrows as he was earlier caught in the eye of the storm for allegedly trying to manipulate the statement of one of the accused in the gold smuggling case. As a huge row erupted after Swapna Suresh, an accused in the gold smuggling case, alleged that Ajith tried to dissuade her from giving statements against the CM, he was transferred as ADGP, Civil Rights Protection- an insignificant portfolio. It was after cooling his heel there for a few months that Ajith got the coveted post of ADGP, Law and Order.
Sources said since his appointment in the new post, he was calling the shots at the Police Headquarters as a ‘super ADGP’. Sources said that Ajith allegedly issued a circular to the cops on work-pressure management without the approval of the top cop, which irked the latter.
The circular was duly cancelled, but Ajith managed to wriggle out of the situation owing to his connections in the CMO. The ADGP was also accused of ‘micromanaging’ policing in the districts by overlooking the district chiefs much to their chagrin. There was another allegation that he had set up a parallel intelligence collection mechanism in the districts.
“The issue was widely discussed among officers of the rank of SP during the Navakerala Sadas. The ADGP, they had felt, interfered in their routine works and that did not go down well with them,” the sources added.
Regarding the SP’s conduct, the sources within the force said his action brought dishonour to the force. “He has sent a wrong message by making that phone call to a politician. The general feeling among officers is that he had belittled his status and he is most likely to face chin music for that,” the sources added.
Meanwhile, the Police Headquarters has received complaints demanding a probe into the allegations against Ajith.
P V Anvar releases audio clip of call with SP
Malappuram: Nilambur MLA P V Anvar on Sunday released another audio recording of a telephone conversation between him and Pathanamthitta SP Sujith Das. In the clip, Sujith is heard pleading with the MLA to withdraw the case involving the illegal felling of trees on the Malappuram SP camp office premises.
“Please withdraw the case, MLA. I am already exhausted from dealing with the issues related to the Thamir Jifri (custodial death) case. I don’t mind if anyone else, even from Opposition parties, files a case against me. What bothers me is the complaint from you,” the SP is heard saying.
Anvar said ADGP Ajith Kumar and Sujith used the felled trees to make furniture for their residences. During the conversation, the SP also made incriminating statements against the ADGP and Malappuram SP S Sasidharan, claiming that Ajith had ruined the career of IPS officer P Vijayan and describing Sasidharan as Kumar’s obedient slave. Meanwhile, Jifri’s family has decided to write to the CBI, requesting a probe into Das’ involvement in the custodial death case.
Opposition demands CM’s resignation
Kochi: The Congress-led Opposition on Sunday called for the chief minister’s resignation and a thorough investigation into allegations raised by Nilambur MLA P V Anvar. Congress leaders claim Anvar’s accusations reveal illicit activities within the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan suggested that the CMO, backed by the CPM, controls the police and demanded a CBI inquiry into these “serious charges”.