Kerala MLA P V Anvar accuses ADGP Ajith Kumar of gold smuggling and solar case cover-up

MALAPPURAM: Left-backed independent MLA from Nilambur, P V Anvar, escalated his sharp criticism of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) M R Ajith Kumar on Monday.

Anvar made serious allegations against Kumar, focusing on the construction of Kumar's new 'luxury' residence near Kowdiar Palace in Thiruvananthapuram. He also accused him of involvement in gold smuggling and facilitating the acquittal of several Congress leaders in cases related to the solar scam culprit Saritha S Nair.

During a press conference in Malappuram, Anvar highlighted the luxury residence that Kumar is constructing in Thiruvananthapuram.

"Kumar is building a residence near Kowdiar Palace in Thiruvananthapuram. For the residence, 10 cents of land were registered in Kumar's name, and 12 cents were registered in his brother-in-law's name. Land in this area costs between ₹60 lakh and ₹75 lakh per cent. The general belief is that Kumar is not a wealthy person. An investigation should be conducted to determine the source of income for constructing such a residence on land of such high value," Anvar said.

Anvar also criticised the police for failing to properly investigate the Ridan Basil case.