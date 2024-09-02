Murivalan dies, Chakkakomban now sole bull elephant in Kerala's Chinnakkanal

IDUKKI: Chinnakkanal has lost one of its iconic elephants, nicknamed Murivalan (the half-tailed one), after it had suffered grievous injuries following a fight with his rival Chakkakomban. The giant tusker was one of the last two remaining bulls which roamed the wilderness of the Chinnakkanal region extending from the Gap Road to the Anayirankal dam.

According to the forest department officials, Murivalan was gored by Chakkakomban on August 21. Forest veterinary doctor (Thekkady) R Anuraj told TNIE that fights between wild tuskers are usual in the wilderness, due to various reasons.

“In Chinnakkanal, where the adult elephant population is just 20, Murivalan and Chakkakomban were the two remaining bulls (adult elephants capable of mating),” Dr Anuraj said.

Another tusker, Arikomban, was translocated from Chinnakkanal last August while a tusker named Soochikomban was found electrocuted in the Bodimettu area a few days ago.

“Male elephants often fight to establish dominance over other male elephants and for mating rights. Also, during musth, when testosterone levels are high, elephants behave aggressively. Chakkakomban was in breeding musth, which is expected to have resulted in the tusker attacking Murivalan,” Dr Anuraj said.

He said Murivalan, estimated to be over 45, was found weak for the past few months and hence avoided a confrontation with Chakkakomban.

Though Murivalan had been under the close monitoring of the forest department officials following the attack, it collapsed in the forest early on Saturday.