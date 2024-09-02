Students of Vellarmala, Mundakkai back to school after landslides hit Wayanad

KALPETTA: General Education Minister V Sivankutty will inaugurate the celebrations marking the resumption of classes for the students of Mundakkai - Vellarmala, who survived the landslides, at 10 am on Monday at the Meppadi Government Higher Secondary School.

In the massive landslides at Mundakkai and Chooralmala on July 30, the Vellarmala GVHSS and Mundakkai GLP School were destroyed. Around 42 students of Vellarmala school and 11 students of Mundakkai school are either missing or died in the disaster. The classes are resuming for the surviving students in specially arranged facilities at Meppadi. Students of the Vellarmala GVHSS will attend classes at Meppadi GHSS while those from Mundakkai will gather at Meppadi APJ Hall.

The special school reopening celebration is being held to create a welcoming and comfortable study environment for the disaster-affected children. SC/ST Welfare Minister O R Kelu will preside over the event at Meppadi GHSS. V Sivankutty will administer the distribution of SSLC certificates to those who lost them in the landslide.