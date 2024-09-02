Will examine allegations against CM's political secretary, top cop in Kerala: CPI(M)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala said on Monday that the party and the Left government will thoroughly examine all allegations made by LDF legislator P V Anvar against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's political secretary, P Sasi, and senior IPS officer M R Ajith Kumar, a close confidant of the CM.

Reacting to the allegations levelled by businessman-turned-politician and two-time MLA P V Anvar, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan told reporters that "all aspects of the allegations will be examined by the government and the party with the necessary seriousness, and a stand will be taken accordingly".

Nilambur MLA Anvar has accused Sasi and ADGP (Law and Order) Ajith Kumar of breaching trust and failing to deliver responsibilities honestly.

Anvar alleged Kumar tapped ministers' phone conversations, had links with gold smuggling rackets, and was involved in serious crimes.

The Left MLA's allegations against the key person in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) and the top rank official had triggered sharp political reactions among opposition parties which demanded the immediate resignation of CM Vijayan.

The Congress leadership described Anvar's charges as "utmost serious" and "alarming" and wanted a comprehensive probe into the alleged illegal activities being held in the CMO, while the BJP urged the CM to reply to the allegations raised by the ruling front MLA.